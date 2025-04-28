Sudan: TSC Vice-President Briefed On Interior Ministry's Performance and Preparations for the Post-War Phase

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Agar, has been briefed on the overall situation at the Ministry of Interior, the current police performance, and the anticipated societal role during the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

During a meeting in his office in Portsudan on Sunday with the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Khalil Pasha Sayreen, His Excellency stressed the necessity to impose the rule of law, combat impunity, and establish the state's authority. He also emphasized the societal role of the police, judiciary, and prosecution offices, and the concerted efforts of both official and popular forces to establish community peace and security.

Agar highlighted the importance of engaging in the preparation of future plans and programs to rehabilitate police stations and prisons and keep pace with global developments in the fields of police, judiciary, public prosecution, crime prevention, and community service, which are among the most important requirements of the next phase.

For his part, the Minister of Interior explained, in a press statement, that the meeting discussed a number of important topics, including preparations for the post-war phase based on scientific foundations that keep pace with regional and international developments, as well as activating law enforcement and justice bodies with new concepts and visions.

The Minister explained that the Ministry of Interior is in the process of absorbing and qualifying new batches of police officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers with high academic qualifications, with a minimum of a Sudanese certificate, according to scientific principles and curricula. The training doctrine should be new, promoting social justice and reflecting the state's prestige, free from racism, tribalism, and regionalism, thus reinforcing the values of justice, equality, and the spirit of citizenship.