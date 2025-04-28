Liberia: Twelve Schools Line Up for Grand Bassa High School Championship

The 2025 Grand Bassa County High School Championship has officially launched in Buchanan with exciting kickball and football matches.

The tournament in Grand Bassa County marks the first phase of a three-stage national competition.

Twelve high schools in Bassa are participating in a six-day tournament from April 25 to May 2 at the Doris Williams Sports Stadium.

Participating high schools include WPL Brumskine High School, Gorblee High School, Open Bible High School, JC Early High School, Bassa High School, New Testament High School, Liberia Christian High School, St. Joseph High School, Oceanview High School, World Wide Mission School, SDA High School, and St. Peter Claver High School.

According to the organizers, the winners in both kickball and football will receive cash prizes and advance to the second stage -- the Regional Championship -- expected to be held in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The Grand Bassa County champion team will travel to Gbarnga, with the organizers of the National High School Sports covering transportation, feeding, and accommodation costs.

In Gbarnga, the school winning the Regional Championship will advance to the final stage of the tournament -- the National Championship -- in Montserrado County.

In the first kickball games of the tournament on Friday, April 25, defending champion WPL Brumskine High School defeated Gorblee High School 1-0, followed by Open Bible High School's 1-0 victory over JC Early High School.

In football, Gorblee High School defeated WPL Brumskine 2-0, while Open Bible secured a 2-0 win over JC Early.

The tournament will continue on April 28, with Bassa High taking on New Testament High School, and Liberia Christian High School battling St. Joseph High School in both football and kickball.

On April 29, Oceanview will face World Wide Mission School in the early kickoff, while SDA High School will take on St. Peter Claver High School in both kickball and football.

The National High School Football and Kickball Championship offers attractive prizes, including a cash prize of $7,000, medals, a large trophy, and an international travel opportunity to Ghana or Nigeria via air for the overall football winner. The Most Valuable Player in either kickball or football will receive a $1,000 cash prize, along with additional prizes from sponsors.

National High School Sports is an organization that uses sports to boost school enrollment across Liberia. With a strong network of volunteers nationwide, the group organized the first-ever countrywide high school football and kickball championship in Liberia in 2017. The organization's platform is also used by partners to conduct awareness campaigns or disseminate information to strategic demographics.

National High School Sports has collaborated with several partners, including the Global Fund/National Malaria Control Program, WaterAid Liberia, UNESCO, the Central Bank of Liberia, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, and the WASH Commission.

High School Sports Regions:

Region 1: Lofa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu

Region 2: Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Margibi

Region 3: Montserrado

Region 4: River Cess, Sinoe, Grand Kru

Region 5: Maryland, River Gee, Grand Gedeh