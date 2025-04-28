Liberia: Senator Nuquay Calls On Margibi Women to Unite and Lead in Politics

Kakata, Margibi County — Margibi County Sen. Emmanuel Nuquay has called on women across the county to unite and prepare themselves for leadership roles if they dare to lead in the male-dominated political space.

Sen. Nuquay stressed the urgent need for women to have equal opportunities and greater inclusion in national leadership.

Serving as keynote speaker under the theme, "Unleashing Your Potential and Building Consensus for Future Leadership Roles," Nuquay challenged the women to believe in their abilities, work together, and support one another if they must succeed.

"Supporting women is not a vanity project; it is urgent and important," he emphasized, encouraging the participants to recognize the power they already possess.

Nuquay reflected on Liberia's age-old exclusion of women from leadership positions, acknowledging breakthroughs made by figures like former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

He described Ellen and Jewel as trailblazers who shifted the paradigm and gave rise to a new political concept of women competing for national leadership positions alongside their male counterparts -- an example he challenged Margibi women to emulate.

While celebrating progress, Nuquay encouraged the women to remain steadfast as he posed a series of thought-provoking questions about their willingness to stay united, work hard, and lift others up.

"Are you prepared to leave your comfort zones, roll up your sleeves, and reach out to all other women in the nooks and crannies of Margibi and beyond to help lift them up?" he asked.

He reminded them that the road ahead would not always be easy. The senator cautioned the Margibi Women Alliance that disagreements are part of leadership. He invoked the words of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying, "There comes a time in a man's life where he must take a position that is neither safe, popular, nor politic, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right."

Nuquay praised the organizational strength of the Margibi Women Alliance, calling their gathering "a defining moment that will go down in our history for generations to come." He envisioned a future where women in Margibi would fully participate in all areas of political, social, and economic life.

At the same time, he committed to partnering with the organization and supporting empowerment initiatives.

"I personally commit to help push you forward," Nuquay assured, pledging to advocate for more skills training and empowerment programs for women across Margibi County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the senator made it clear that words alone would not bring change. He emphasized that only through concrete action and collective effort could progress be achieved.

"You will not achieve just by words. You will only achieve by your efforts and by your actions," he declared.

He further reminded the women of the importance of inclusive leadership, encouraging them to practice participatory leadership, value the input of all members, and always seek dialogue to find common ground in the wake of disagreement.

"Always remember that unity is power," he added.

The Margibi Women Alliance event marked an important step in the county's ongoing efforts to amplify women's voices in leadership. Another women's group, known as the Margibi Women Organization, was recently launched, bringing to two the number of newly formed women's groups among a host of other grassroots women's groups in the county.