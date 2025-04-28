Liberia: House of Representatives Commends President Boakai for Delivering Tangible Gains Amid National Challenges

Monrovia — The leadership of Liberia's House of Representatives on Sunday lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration for what it described as "tireless efforts" to deliver tangible development outcomes and vital economic relief to a nation grappling with major post-pandemic and post-donor transitions.

In a statement released over the weekend, the House praised President Boakai's leadership for securing a landmark commitment of US$490 million from the World Bank to underwrite key pillars of Liberia's ARREST Development Agenda -- a national plan prioritizing agriculture, roads, education, sanitation, and technology.

The new funding commitment, secured under the World Bank's soon-to-be-launched Country Program Framework (CPF), focuses heavily on energy expansion, aiming to lift electricity access from the current 33% to 75% over the program period. Other targeted sectors include education, agribusiness, and digital transformation, areas the House said are crucial to restoring Liberia's economic trajectory.

"This commitment by the World Bank is a major boost for Liberia at a critical time," the House statement read. "Expanding affordable energy access, improving education, modernizing agriculture, and driving digital innovation are not just goals; they are imperatives for national survival and prosperity."

The House also praised the government's financial discipline, particularly regarding the acquisition of 256 pieces of earth-moving equipment -- often referred to as "yellow machines" -- for deployment across Liberia's 15 counties. Initially projected at a cost of US$43 million, the government, led by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, successfully negotiated a dramatic reduction, bringing the cost down to US$22 million, saving taxpayers US$21 million.

"This initiative not only safeguards millions of dollars that can now be used for other critical programs, but it also ensures that each county will soon receive 19 pieces of much-needed roadwork equipment," the House leadership noted, pledging to work with various county caucuses to ensure proper deployment and maintenance.

Acknowledging public frustration over the years-long delays in delivering such equipment, the House urged the Boakai administration to expedite the arrival and distribution of the machinery, stating, "The vast majority of Liberians have yearned for these machines for years, and this administration has finally delivered. Now, we must ensure they are used transparently and effectively to improve our rural road networks."

The House further praised the administration's strategic handling of the relocation of Liberia's critical fiber-optic cable, which avoided internet blackouts widely feared by opposition critics. Contrary to narratives suggesting that the government intended to disrupt connectivity, the House cited the successful completion of the relocation project as proof of the administration's commitment to stable, reliable communications.

Additionally, the House hailed the arrival of Sky Link satellite internet service -- a first for Liberia -- negotiated under President Boakai's leadership and now operational. Lawmakers emphasized that Sky Link's high-speed satellite technology would bring transformative benefits to remote villages, including access to online education, healthcare services, digital banking, and entrepreneurship platforms across all 15 counties.

"This bold investment in internet infrastructure will bridge the digital divide, drive innovation, and open new opportunities for Liberians, particularly in underserved rural areas," the statement said. "We encourage the government to fully leverage Sky Link to support critical sectors like health, education, and commerce."

The House also pointed to visible gains in Liberia's power sector, acknowledging the renewed vigor brought by the new management team at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). Key projects such as the GAP Community Electrification Project, the groundbreaking for electricity expansion to Unification Town and Harrisburg District #1, and the construction of two new solar power plants were cited as evidence of real progress.

The House leadership noted that the signing of new power purchasing agreements -- coupled with support from international partners like the European Union to electrify thousands of households in the southeastern region and the port city of Buchanan -- represents a turning point for Liberia's energy access challenges.

"These initiatives are not just about lighting homes; they are about stimulating small businesses, powering clinics and schools, and attracting new investments," the House emphasized, while calling on the government to continue expanding and stabilizing power supply nationwide.

Recognizing the daunting economic climate, especially amid the ongoing drawdown of several major donor-funded projects, the House credited the Boakai administration for intensifying efforts to attract new investments and create jobs.

"Despite the headwinds, the government's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment and generating employment is commendable," the House said, pointing to recent trade missions and investment pitches to Arab, European, and Asian partners.

In a final note of praise, the House congratulated Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan on his unanimous election as Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the 2025-2026 term. The committee, which oversees conditions of service for elected officers of the AfDB, is critical for shaping policy at the continental institution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Minister Ngafuan's leadership role at the AfDB is not just a personal achievement; it is an opportunity for Liberia to help shape Africa's development financing landscape at a time of enormous opportunity and need," the House said.

As Liberia presses forward under the ARREST Agenda, the House reaffirmed its commitment to working hand-in-hand with the executive branch to ensure that the progress achieved so far leads to durable, life-improving outcomes for the Liberian people.

"We remain a partner in this national journey," the House leadership concluded. "Together, we can ensure that the transformative initiatives being set in motion today translate into lasting benefits for generations of Liberians to come."

In closing, the House of Representatives pledged its unwavering support to the Boakai administration, vowing to enact legislation, provide oversight, and allocate resources necessary to drive national transformation. Lawmakers emphasized that only through sustained partnership, honest collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose can Liberia fully unlock its potential and deliver on the long-held aspirations of its people for peace, prosperity, and inclusive development.