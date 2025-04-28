Liberia: Tech Future Takes Shape At MTS 2025

The Monrovia Tech Summit (MTS) 2025 came to a dynamic close on April 24, climaxing two days of deep engagement, innovation showcases, and capacity-building sessions that placed Liberian youth and professionals at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation agenda.

Held under the theme: "Empowering youth, driving innovation and shaping Liberia's Future: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution Age," the 4th edition of MTS brought together over 1000 participants for the two days event including students, young professionals, policymakers, and international tech leaders to explore the latest in artificial intelligence, fintech, digital inclusion, and ethical tech governance.

The Monrovia Tech Summit has become more than an event; it is a movement. Since 2022, the Summit has trained, inspired, and empowered thousands of young people, bringing tech policy, innovation, and opportunity directly to communities across Liberia, said Peterking Quaye, Founder and Summit Director of MTS.

He added, "This year marks a new chapter as we take bold steps to position Liberia as a serious player in the regional digital ecosystem. Over the two days, participants engaged in breakout training sessions on AI for beginners, Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking, Digital Marketing, and Data Protection, led by both local and international facilitators."

According to him, the MTS is not just about tech, it's about building a Liberia that works for everyone, using innovation as the engine of inclusive development.

There were also thought-provoking panel discussions on topics like Tech Policy and Regulation in Liberia and The Future of AI and Fintech in Africa, giving attendees rare access to real-time insights from industry experts.

From artificial intelligence to fintech, from policy innovation to digital skills, the summit proved why MTS has become a transformative space for Liberia's digital journey since its inception in 2022.

A key highlight of the Summit was the Girls in ICT Day side event, which mentored over 100 girls from Paynesville and surrounding schools in practical digital skills and leadership, part of MTSs deliberate effort to mainstream gender inclusion in the tech space.

Participants insight "Before this summit, I had only heard of artificial intelligence. Now, I've built a simple chatbot and know how it works. This experience opened my mind to new possibilities," said Satta Kollie, a student from the University of Liberia who participated in the AI workshop.

Michael Flomo, a young startup founder based in Margibi County, added, "The breakout sessions gave me hands-on tools I can take back to my business. It's no longer just theory; I'm leaving here equipped to grow my digital services and contribute to my community."

Since its inception in 2022, the MTS has reached over 3,000 youth and tech professionals through regional tech roadshows in Bong, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and beyond making it Liberia's premier technology convening platform. This year's summit re-emphasized the need for national digital policy, investment in infrastructure, and youth-centric innovation hubs.

The closing session called for continued collaboration between government, civil society, development partners, and the private sector to drive digital transformation for all.

As the curtains fall on MTS 2025, one thing is cleared is the future of Liberia's tech ecosystem is bright, inclusive, and youth-led and the world is beginning to take notice