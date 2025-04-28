Liberia: War Crimes Court Office Executive Order Expires Soon

The Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court Liberia (OWECC-L) has announced that Executive Order No. 131, which created the office tasked with forming the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) for Liberia, is set to expire on May 2, 2025, unless renewed.

Executive Orders are issued based on the president's executive power enshrined in the Liberian constitution: the president can issue these orders in the public interest, particularly to address emergencies or situations requiring swift action that cannot wait for the legislative process. It only lasts for a year but can be renewed.

This order, signed by President Joseph Boakai last year following the endorsement by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, is responsible for establishing the WECC, which is crucial for prosecuting those involved in the nation's 14-year civil conflict, and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC).

When established, the WECC and NACC will help to address crimes committed during the war, which lasted from 1989 to 2002, killing more than 200,000 people and displacing many in neighboring countries in Africa.

In a press release that was blended with U.S. Ambassador Mark Toner's visit and the expiration of the Executive Order, Cllr. Jallah Barbu outlined his achievements. So far, they have been engaged in outreach, producing roadmap and framework documents, and at the same time working with civil society organizations to engage citizens and spreading the message about the court to the populace.

He decried low budgetary allocation from the government to fully support the mandate of the OWECC-L.

Ambassador Toner acknowledged the inadequate funding allotted for the implementation of OWECC-L mandates, in addition to expressing hope for the renewal of the Executive Order.

During the visit, the ambassador was given a guided tour of the office facilities, introduced to the staff, and briefed on the mandate and activities completed and ongoing, and the institutional framework being laid for the eventual establishment of both the War Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court for Liberia.

Ambassador Toner then pledged the US mission's continuous engagement and advocacy with his government for the full fulfillment of OWECC-L's mandate.

"While the advocacy and engagement are ongoing, the Liberian government should convince the international community why Liberia needs a war crimes court," the US ambassador said.

The U.S. ambassador called on President Boakai to do more for the OWECC-L, which would further demonstrate his commitment to his campaign promises.

The executive director, Dr. Barbu, described the ambassador's visit as a sign of goodwill toward Liberia's peace process. He also highlighted the severe challenges in securing government funding for operations, which has demotivated his staff--who, he noted, have not been paid for the past three months.

"We are not discouraged but not happy with the trend, and despite these administrative challenges, the staff are tremendously making progress toward achieving OWECC-L's mandates.

Despite the challenges, according to Dr. Barbu, a lot of progress has been made in the areas of outreach, producing roadmap and framework documents, and at the same time working with civil society organizations.

"The Office extends its gratitude to the U.S. Embassy for this meaningful engagement and looks forward to continued collaboration in the spirit of justice and national healing," he concluded.