Liberia: Cummings Accuses Boakai of Indecisiveness in House's Impasse

Opposition leader Alexander B. Cummings has sharply criticized President Joseph Boakai for what he described as 'weak and indecisive' leadership amid the ongoing leadership crisis at the House of Representatives. Cummings, in a strongly worded statement, accused the President of failing to uphold the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the legitimacy of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and called for urgent political intervention to restore order and respect for the rule of law.

"The law is clear -- 37 members to elect, 49 to remove," Cummings emphasized. "There is no room for misinterpretation. The so-called 'majority bloc' has never had the numbers to legally remove Speaker Koffa, and their actions, supported by the Executive, are legally flawed."

Cummings argued that instead of attempting to subvert constitutional procedures, the dissenting lawmakers should have focused on securing the necessary votes and following due process. He stressed that it is still not too late to pursue a proper legal route if they are determined to change the House leadership.

However, he pointed out that the more urgent issue is President Boakai's failure to broker a political resolution. "The Speaker clearly lacks majority political support in the House of Representatives. That is a political reality. But it is here that the President has failed--to use his influence to broker a solution that respects both the law and the political dynamics," Cummings said.

He warned that by confusing legal and political issues, whether deliberately or not, the government risks deepening national disorganization and undermining Liberia's image on the world stage. "In the meantime, we look disorganized internationally, and the President appears indecisive or weak," Cummings asserted.

Cummings also criticized President Boakai's public posture following the Supreme Court's ruling, stating that the President missed a vital opportunity to clearly and unequivocally commit to complying with the Court's decision. "The President should have stated without ambiguity that he respects and will comply with the Supreme Court ruling. He did not," he lamented.

Despite the grim tone, Cummings maintained that there is still a chance to resolve the crisis, either legally or politically, but stressed that it must be done swiftly and within the confines of the law.

"There is still an opportunity to resolve this politically and/or legally, and I hope discussions are happening behind the scenes. That would be in the best interest of our country. Not following the rule of law is NOT an option," Cummings concluded, rallying Liberians under the banner of "Liberia First."