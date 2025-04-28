West Africa: Liberia Hosts Maiden Health Summit to Tackle Maternal, Neonatal Mortality

The government, through the Ministry of Health recently hosted its first-ever National Health Summit (NHS) from April 23-25, 2025, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County to tackle maternal and neonatal mortality in the country. The summit brought together key stakeholders in the health sector to address critical challenges and discuss pathways to improve Liberia's health system.

The summit provided a platform to reflect on sectional progress, confront persistent challenges, and design a roadmap to improve the overall health system. It focused on actionable solutions to enhance health outcomes across the nation, with particular attention to maternal and neonatal health.

One of the key speakers at the summit was Dr. Moses Massaquoi, founder of the "Titan of Asset Initiative" (TOAI), who spoke under the theme: "Unlocking the Potential for Improved Health Outcomes: A Pathway to Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction." Dr. Massaquoi brought greetings from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), an organization founded in 2002, which works to save lives and reduce diseases in middle-income countries.

Dr. Massaquoi, a research scientist specializing in Maternal and Neonatal Health, highlighted CHAI's critical role in supporting Liberia's health system following the civil war.

He recalled that CHAI was the first international NGO to assist Liberia in rebuilding its health sector in 2006. The initiative has worked across over 35 countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America, strengthening health systems and reducing mortality rates.

Speaking passionately about Liberia's health challenges, Dr. Massaquoi stressed that reducing maternal and neonatal mortality is not just an individual challenge but a shared responsibility. "The government must demonstrate strong political will to take action," he stated, emphasizing the need for increased commitment to improving maternal and neonatal health.

Dr. Luis Kpoto, Minister of Health, also addressed the summit, emphasizing that maternal and neonatal mortality remains one of her department's key challenges. "Every maternal death and every newborn's death is a future unrealized," she said, underscoring the importance of tackling these issues head-on.

Minister Kpoto expressed a unified vision for action, asserting that no woman or child should be left behind in the efforts to improve health outcomes.

Dr. Kpoto revealed that the Ministry of Health would establish a dedicated data floor to track real-time health data, marking a shift from discussion to tangible implementation. "We are not just talking anymore; we are moving towards implementation," she affirmed.

The summit also featured Dr. Adam M. Kyne, Senior Advisor and Head of Projects, who spoke on behalf of Madam Kartuma Yarta Boakai, the First Lady of Liberia. Dr. Kyne proudly unveiled the rallying cry: "Every Mother Matters, Every Birth Counts."

The message was met with resounding support, with special recognition given to Madam Precious David, who emerged as the winner of a nationwide competition held among 22 schools to promote maternal health awareness.

In closing, Dr. Kpoto shared a powerful message: "Together, we can build Liberia. But more importantly, no child should die while being born. Every newborn is a symbol of hope." She concluded by reiterating the importance of collective effort in improving Liberia's health system, with a strong commitment to ensuring every mother and child in Liberia has access to life-saving healthcare.