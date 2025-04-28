Liberia: Energicity-Liberia Submits Tariff Proposal for Gbarpolu County Solar Mini-Grid

Energicity Liberia, a solar mini-grid operating in Gbarpolu County, has officially submitted a new tariff proposal to its customers and the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC). ENERGICITY Liberia made the submission during three separate public hearings convened by the Commission from April 23-24, 2025, to discuss the proposed changes.

Speaking at the hearing, Hon. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, emphasized that under the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia, the Electricity Tariff Regulations and the Administrative Procedure Regulation, the Commission will not approve the proposed tariff until ENERGICITY provides adequate justification to its customers, stakeholders, and the Commission.

Chairman Katta explained that the Commission was acting in accordance with the 2015 ELL and related regulations.

Ms. Kumba Kasse-Gborie, ENERGICITY's Customer Operations Manager, in a presentation outlined the company's operations in 10 communities across Bopolu and Gbarma Districts. These communities include: Bopolu District: Bopolu, Totoquelleh, Farwhenta, and Henry's Town. While in Gbarma District: Gbarma, Zuo, Yargayah, Tarpoima, Smith Camp, and Weasua.

Ms. Gborie stated that the company plans to electrify 3,597 households, with customers categorized as 84% residential and 13% commercial, public, and productive users--such as schools, clinics, and businesses.

The proposed tariff structure includes connection Fee: US$12 (meter and installation), monthly service fee: US$2.05 (for maintenance, support, and local operations) and energy usage: US$0.45 per kWh under a "Pay-as-you-go" model. For clinics $0.10 for 3kwh usage daily and US$3 USD (for maintenance, support, and local operations). Above 3kwh usage daily- charged at the regular community tariff.

"We build, own, and operate solar-powered mini-grids to deliver affordable, reliable, and scalable electricity to off-grid communities in Benin, Sierra Leone, and Liberia," Ms. Gborie said. "Our mission is to empower communities and fuel long-term growth by providing clean, safe, and dependable electricity."

During the public hearings, several stakeholders and customers expressed concerns about the affordability of the proposed tariffs and urged the Commission to consider a reduction considering the county's economic conditions.

Chairman Katta concluded the hearing by stating that the Commission will review all stakeholder comments and perform a detailed analysis before making a final decision. The matter is scheduled for a ruling on May 2, 2025, with the decision set to take effect on May 10, 2025, he pinpointed.

The public hearings were attended by Deputy Minister Charles Umehai from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Steven Payma, Business Development Consultant at Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), civil society organizations, and legislative staff members from the county's caucus.

Others included: customers, stakeholders, local government officials, and among others.