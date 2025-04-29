Sudan: Outcry As RSF Accused of Executing 31 Civilians in Omdurman

El Salha / Omdurman — Widespread condemnation has followed the release of footage purportedly showing members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) executing at least 31 people, including minors and elderly individuals, whom the RSF accused of being associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces, in the El Salha area of Omdurman on Sunday, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

On X (formerly Twitter), viral videos reportedly filmed and shared by RSF members appear to show detainees seated on the ground before being shot, while a fighter declares that captives will no longer be spared.

The RSF controls El Salha after withdrawing from Khartoum and large parts of Omdurman. The area remains under frequent army shelling and clashes.

Sudan's Emergency Lawyers described the killings as a documented war crime. In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the group said RSF fighters had filmed the executions themselves, with a commander allegedly admitting to ordering the killings.

"The liquidation of unarmed civilians constitutes a serious violation of all international conventions... and amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity," the statement said, urging immediate action to hold those responsible to account.

The Sudanese Congress Party also condemned the reported killings, describing them as part of a systematic campaign of violence against civilians across Sudan.

In its statement, the party warned that the RSF aimed to "intimidate societies and dismantle the social fabric," and insisted that impunity would not endure.

Last week, the Central El Salha Resistance Committees accused the RSF of killing young people, kidnapping civilians for ransom, and besieging residential areas, forcing residents to remain indoors without access to markets.

The RSF denied involvement late on Sunday, claiming those seen in the video were not affiliated with its forces and that the incident occurred in El Mohandiseen, not El Salha.

Radio Dabanga has attempted to reach RSF leadership for comment but has so far been unsuccessful.