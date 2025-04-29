Africa: 'Season of War,' As Norms of Humanitarian Law 'Cast Aside' UN Refugee Chief

Thousands of lives have been "destroyed in the pursuit of supremacy", as international humanitarian law has been "dismissed" and "cast aside", said UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, on Monday.

Speaking in the UN Security Council, Filippo Grandi said in conflicts across the world in places like Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti, "violence has become the currency of our age."

Forcibly displaced people are among the first victims of war. Worldwide, some 123 million people have had to flee due to conflict.

Since the beginning of the war in Sudan, one-third of Sudan's population has been displaced by indiscriminate violence, disease, starvation, flooding, droughts and sexual violence, "a situation that frankly defies description," said Mr. Grandi.

In Ukraine, 10 million people have been displaced by the war, experiencing what he described as "terrible toll." Seven million of them are now refugees, living outside the country.

"Stagnation has defined the response in Myanmar," said the UN refugee chief. As a result, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have been living in camps entirely dependent on humanitarian aid for the past eight years.

Security and self-reliance

Refugees and displaced people will not return to their communities "unless they are confident that the terms of peace are durable, for them and for their country," he added.

Promoting security and self-reliance is essential to ending humanitarian crises.

However, a return to peace requires compromise and commitment; peace cannot be made passively, said Mr. Grandi.

Reminding the 15 Members of the Security Council that preventing and stopping wars is their primary responsibility, he noted that it was one that "this body has chronically failed to live up to."

Seizing opportunities

To achieve durable peace, the UN must be ready both to seize unexpected opportunities, and to take calculated risks, High Commissioner Grandi said adding that "there is now an opportunity to break this dangerous inertia."

As over one million people have already returned to Syria since December 8, with many more expected to follow, the refugee chief urged the Security Council to ease sanctions to support early recovery efforts and spur investment.

"To minimise the risk that the returning Syrians are taking, I am asking you to take some risks yourselves," he said.

Retrenchment away from aid

Despite the positive signs coming out of Syria, as well as Burundi and the Central African Republic, Mr. Grandi told the Council that "we see a retrenchment away from aid, away from multilateralism, even away from life-saving assistance," adding that "we hear of prioritizing national interests, of boosting defense spending -- all valid concerns of course, and legitimate state pursuits. But these are not incompatible with aid, quite the contrary."

One way or another, forced displacement has concerned every member of the Security Council, Mr. Grandi pointed out.

"You have been the refugee. You have welcomed those who sought refuge," he said reminding its members of their collective responsibility "to end war, to bring peace."