Zimbabwe: Mwonzora in Court for Fraud

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change president Douglas Mwonzora yesterday appeared in court over a fraud deal involving US$22 000 emanating from rentals.

Mwonzora and Tapiwa Mashakada appeared before magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing fraud charges.

They were granted free bail as they were coming from home.

The court heard that sometime in September 2023, the complainant (Denmark Training Services) approached MDC offices in Harare with the intention of leasing a commercial stand being number 18168 Belvedere, Harare, since he heard through the grapevine that it belonged to the party.

It is alleged that at the offices, the complainant spoke to Mashakada, who confirmed that the stand belonged to the party and he expressed his interest to be a tenant.

It is the State's case that the complainant was told to wait for an answer since the third accused (Mashakada) wanted to be granted permission to lease the stand from the second accused (Mwonzora).

However, the third accused was given the permission by the second accused to lease the stand and an agreement was written between the parties, after the complainant paid US$22 000 and was given receipts.

It is alleged that after paying the required amount, the complainant moved on to occupy the stand, but he mistakenly occupied the wrong stand belonging to Croco Holdings.

When the complainant started to develop the stand, he was approached by the firm's personnel and was told that the stand belonged to them, not MDC and was instructed to stop developing the stand.

The court heard that the complainant notified the accused about the issue and they had a meeting with Mwonzora where that is established that he had gone to a wrong stand number.

It is further alleged that the complainant later went to the correct stand with the intention of developing it, and he found out that the stand was already occupied by another person.

The complainant informed the accused about the issue and was told to occupy the stand on May 1, 2024, after removing the one who had occupied it, but it was contrary to their agreement which stated that the agreement would start on October 1, 2023.

The court heard that the accused collected money from the complainant knowing very well that there was another tenant at the stand and knowing that they had no lease with the City of Harare.

On May 1, 2024, the complainant proceeded to the said stand with the intention to start developing it and it was still occupied.

Upon trying to remove the person occupying the stand, he was ordered not to enter the premise by the tenant. He was verbally told that they had cancelled the lease agreement and was told to be reimbursed his money. This prompted the complainant to file a police report.

However, investigations revealed that the lease entered between the City of Harare and the MDC was cancelled on August 20, 2023, hence by the time the accused entered into a lease agreement with the complainant, their agreement had been cancelled long back.