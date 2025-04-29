Zimbabwe: Harare Council Steps Up War Against Bed Bugs

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

THE City of Harare has launched a full-scale emergency response to a growing bed bug infestation in Mbare flats.

The local authority has activated its Incident Management System (IMS) and has deployed resources to contain what has been described as a major public health nuisance.

In a statement, council confirmed that an incident manager has been appointed and an action plan had been developed to guide the operation.

Environmental Health Manager Mr John Manyara is leading the ground response, while Dr Michael Vere has been appointed the incident liaison officer coordinating communications and stakeholder engagement.

The local authority said it began round one of three planned fumigation cycles on April 7, targeting 5 450 rooms in Mbare Flats.

As of the latest update, 64 percent of these units have been fumigated.

While the infestation is currently confined to Mbare, council teams have been dispatched to verify reports circulating on social media about suspected cases in other suburbs.

Council said bed bugs, although not known to transmit diseases, pose a serious nuisance and affect the well-being of residents.

"We have activated our Incident Management System to effectively respond to the bed bugs. This includes the appointment of a team to lead the fight," reads part of the statement.

Council has also called on private sector partners, organisations and individuals who are willing to support the effort to reach out and contribute toward the mobilisation of resources.

To ensure sustainability and rapid scale-up, the council is sub-contracting private fumigation companies to bolster ongoing operations.

In addition to the spraying, the local authority has adopted an integrated pest management approach that includes public education and household hygiene promotion.

Residents have been urged to participate in fumigation campaigns, open their homes to the spraying teams and take proactive steps to prevent re-infestation.

These include exposing clothes and bedding to sunlight, cleaning and vacuuming frequently -- particularly in cracks and crevices -- and washing all bedding in hot water above 50°C.

The public has also been warned against bringing untreated second-hand clothing or furniture into their homes as these can serve as a vehicle for new infestations.

The council reiterated that controlling bed bugs was difficult due to the resilience of their eggs, which often survive initial chemical treatments.