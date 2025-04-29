Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's 'Kuno' Visuals Make Instant Impact

JAH PRAYZAH has blown away his legion of fans with visuals of his song "Kuno", driving social media into a frenzy.

This track is part of his upcoming album, "Ndini Mukudzei", set to be launched on Saturday at Old Hararians Sports Club.

The 37-year-old artiste's creativity is truly remarkable. He transforms simplicity into sophistication, and the overall quality of the video is sure to leave many envious. His decision to feature his daughter, Kayla, as a young video vixen alongside renowned actress Tendaishe Chitima has made his task easier.

Not only does this introduce his daughter to the world, but it also showcases his mentorship, as she performed with the poise of a seasoned video vixen.

Kayla's role was to embody the power of the ancestors who guide the living, even after they are gone. Her interpretation of the script made the storyline accessible to non-Shona speakers, despite its profound message.

The immediate impact of the visuals upon their release demonstrates that Jah Prayzah's team is serious about their craft.

Directed by Umsebenzi ka Blaqs and Director, the video was expertly crafted across all departments -- sound, lighting and scripting.

To emphasise the power of teamwork, Jah Prayzah enlisted Victor Stot as the producer of the song. Stot nailed it by creating a beat that resonates well with fans. The track is mellower, catchy and engaging, showcasing Jah Prayzah's flawless vocals clearly.

The artiste, who firmly believes in the importance of beautiful visuals, sought the expertise of Chitima to enhance the video.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chitima brought in the much-needed skills, drawing on her experience from various roles in drama series on SABC 1, 2 & 3, EbonyLife TV, and Mzansi Magic in South Africa. With such a wealth of experience, it was evident that the video would meet high standards.

The overall production and costumes were impressive and complemented the message Jah Prayzah was conveying, thanks to Shylete Ndarambwa.

Jah Prayzah's loyal fans could not hide their excitement when the video was released. The duo has demonstrated their faith in Jah Prayzah by expertly bringing this project together.

He also collaborated with Zombie Make Up, powered by Jacque Mgido Cosmetics, showcasing a spirit of teamwork among local artistes.

Mgido has gained international recognition, with her services in high demand even in Hollywood, underscoring Jah Prayzah's trust in her talents.

As anticipated, Jah Prayzah's fans are in awe, with many cherishing his creative edge.