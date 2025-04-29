Kenya: At Least 5 People Killed in Fresh Clashes in Narok

Nairobi — At least five people were killed in fresh clashes over land in Angata Barrikoi, Narok, during a confrontation with government officials conducting demarcations.

According to police, the incident occurred as residents claiming historical ownership of the land, blocked the main road to prevent land officials from surveying the area.

The protest quickly escalated into violent clashes between the group and police officers, leading to injuries on both sides.

It was then five people are believed to have been shot and killed.

In addition to the fatalities, a vehicle belonging to the land officials was damaged during the unrest.

The vehicle was attacked by residents, further intensifying the already tense situation.

The damage to the vehicle, seen as a symbol of the government's intervention, added to the growing frustration and anger in the community.

Narok Deputy Governor Tomalinye Koech condemned the killings.

"Why are the police killing our people in Angata? We have lost people this morning.

Who gave them the instructions? This nonsense of taking people's lands by force should cease. Why is it happening 63 years later? I strongly condemn this with strongest terms possible."

"We have been trying to sort out the land injustices here but it is now clear that those who should help our people on these have interest on it. It is sad," he said in a post on his social media.

Local elders stepped in to mediate the dispute urging both the community and authorities to avoid further violence and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the land dispute.

Efforts are also underway to support the families of the deceased and injured. The situation remained tense, and authorities are calling for restraint from all parties