Tanzania's Energy Ministry Unveils Priorities in Its 2.2tril/-Budget

28 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA: THE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, today, April 28, 2025, requested the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania to approve a 2.2tri/- budget for the Ministry of Energy for the 2025/2026 financial year, with 96.5 percent of the budget allocated for development projects and 3.5 percent for recurrent expenditures.

Presenting the budget to Parliament in Dodoma, Dr. Biteko outlined the Ministry's priorities, including strengthening electricity production, transmission, and distribution, as well as extending the National Grid to the remaining regions of Rukwa, Kagera, Lindi, and Mtwara.

Other priorities include continuing the distribution of energy to rural areas, mining sites, industrial and agricultural zones, and health centers, implementing the National Grid Strengthening Project, and conducting maintenance and rehabilitation of power generation plants to ensure a reliable electricity supply for economic and social development.

Dr. Biteko also stated that the ministry will continue promoting the use of clean cooking energy through the National Strategy for Clean Cooking Energy Use (2024-2034) and the National Energy Plan for 2025-2030, along with expanding access to petroleum products in rural areas by constructing fuel stations in remote locations.

In the oil and gas sector, Dr. Biteko noted that the ministry will carry out exploration, development, and distribution activities for oil and natural gas, oversee the availability of petroleum products, and promote the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in motor vehicles.

Additionally, he mentioned that the budget aims to enhance local participation in the energy sector, strengthen the workforce, increase the contribution of renewable energy in electricity generation, and initiate the implementation of the National Energy Compact 2025-2030, focusing on access to and connection of electricity for citizens.

Earlier, Dr. Biteko highlighted the achievements of the 2024/2025 financial year budget, including the completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) with a generation capacity of 2,115 megawatts and the construction of a 400-kilovolt power transmission line stretching 160 kilometers from the Julius Nyerere power plant to Chalinze in the Coast Region.

