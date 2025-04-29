Tanzania Claims Paid Gratuities to Kagera War Veterans

28 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA: DODOMA THE Tanzanian government has already paid gratuities and pensions to eligible individuals who fought in the Kagera War in recognition and appreciation of the contribution made by the veterans to the security of the country.

The government said those whose payments are still pending continue to be paid according to the Pension and Gratuity Act of 1996, including payments related to disability and retirement.

This statement was made today, April 28, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister of Defence and National Service, Dr. Stergomena Tax, while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament, Rose Busiga, who sought to know when the government would complete the payment of benefits to the Kagera War veterans.

"The group that participated in the war but was not formally employed by the defence and security forces was allowed to officially join the forces after the war by following the set procedures. Those who chose not to join, or did not qualify, were given a token of appreciation known as 'Asante Nyerere', amounting to 5,000/- and were sent back to their homes," said Dr. Stergomena.

Furthermore, the Minister explained that the Ministry of Defence has prepared proposals to amend the Pension and Gratuity Act of 1966 and has already submitted them to the government. These amendments include the proposal to incorporate Kagera War veterans into the National Health Insurance system to further improve their welfare.

