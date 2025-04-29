Ethiopia Launches Groundwater Mapping Initiative

Addis Ababa, — - A five-year comprehensive groundwater resources initiative aimed at identifying and mapping the resources throughout Ethiopia was launched in Addis Ababa today.

The initiative would carry out a thorough investigation and analysis of the country's groundwater availability, distribution, and quality--crucial for country's sustainable water management and resource planning, Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Ittefa stated.

According to him, the project emphasized the importance of identifying and harnessing groundwater resources for the development of the country.

Ethiopia's Hawassa University and Haramaya University in collaboration with Aarhus University of Denmark are engaged to carry out the mapping project.

The primary objectives of the project includes an analysis of how these resources can be effectively utilized and developed to support future projects to promote sustainable water management and address the water needs of the population.

Although Ethiopia is widely recognized for its considerable and diverse water resources, it is important that these resources must be carefully utilized for development, it was learnt.

"Although groundwater is always available, its quality requires many works. In some places, it is not used because it contains fluoride and chloride and other chemicals," according to Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Ittefa.

He also mentioned that identifying these specific water areas will serve as a valuable resource and an essential starting point for the development of future national projects related to water resources management and improvement.

The minister cited that knowledge transfer plays significant importance for this initiative.

Habtamu also expressed gratitude to the support of the Danish government through financial contributions, provision of essential materials, as well as human resources, all of which have been instrumental in implementing project.

Danish Ambassador to Ethiopia Sune Krogstrup on his part pointed out that apart from the provision of budgetary support, his primary focus would be among others, facilitating the exchange of vital information, promoting the transfer of knowledge, and exploring various collaborative initiatives.

He added that Denmark has projects in all regions of Ethiopia in the water sector.

According to the ambassador, enhancing the ongoing research efforts related to groundwater investigation through collaborative partnerships with universities in Ethiopia will be his priority.