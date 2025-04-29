Nigeria: Troops Rescue 50 Kidnap Victims, Recover 32 Cows in Katsina

28 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

Troops operating under Operation FANSAR YANMA have rescued 50 kidnap victims and recovered 32 stolen cows in Raudama Village, Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The victims were abducted by bandits on Sunday in the community when they abducted the villagers and carted away the cows.

Sources told the Maiduguri, Borno State-based security analyst and counter insurgency expert on Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, that the incident occurred around 8p.m. on April 27, 2025, when armed bandits stormed the community.

A swift response from a combined team of army and police personnel led to the rapid deployment of joint patrol forces, who pursued and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

The troops eventually overpowered the bandits, forcing them to retreat, and successfully secured the release of the kidnap victims as well as the recovery of the rustled cattle.

