Namibia: Hengari Remains Behind Bars As Bail Bid Postponed

28 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former agriculture minister Mac Hengari was denied bail at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday after the magistrate ruled that he is a flight risk and may interfere with witnesses.

Hengari, who faces a charge of defeating the course of justice, will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 3 June.

His bail hearing was postponed after a dramatic weekend that saw the former minister arrested while allegedly attempting to bribe a rape victim with N$230 000. Hengari's attempt to avoid formal charges has now led to additional criminal accusations.

Family members gathered in solidarity outside the court, but Hengari's prospects remain grim as further charges loom. He is expected to be charged under sections 34 and 36 of the Anti-Corruption Act, along with conspiracy and interfering with ongoing police investigations.

Hengari's arrest came after a sting operation near a restaurant at Eros, where a relative of the victim reportedly lured him to the location.

Police were then alerted, leading to Hengari's arrest at around 17h30 on Saturday.

