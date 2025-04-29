Africa: Somali FM, AU Envoy Discuss Boosting Security Cooperation Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, held talks on Monday with Rahmon Adebayo, the newly appointed interim Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, amid renewed efforts to push back against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on strengthening security cooperation, enhancing military coordination against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, and deepening collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

"The fight against terrorism in Somalia requires unified regional and international support," Fiqi said during the meeting, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. "Our partnership with the African Union remains central to achieving lasting peace."

The discussions come at a critical time as Somalia intensifies operations against Al-Shabaab in several regions, including Lower Shabelle and Galmudug. Somali security forces, backed by international partners, have launched multiple offensives in recent months to dismantle the group's networks and reclaim territory.

Rahmon Adebayo reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to Somalia's stabilization process, pledging continued political and security support as the country navigates its ongoing transition, including plans for full security sector reform and the gradual drawdown of AU forces.

AUSSOM, which succeeded the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has been undergoing structural changes aimed at shifting more security responsibilities to Somali national forces. The transition has raised concerns about capacity gaps, prompting intensified discussions on international support, training, and long-term funding.

The meeting also touched on the need to coordinate humanitarian and development efforts alongside military operations, to ensure communities affected by conflict receive vital services.