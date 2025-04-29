Namibia: Agriculture Minister Resigns After Arrest

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Mac-Albert Hengari, has resigned following his arrest, the state broadcaster (NBC) reported Sunday, citing Press Secretary at the Presidency Alfredo Hengari.

The former minister had served in the position for only 27 days after being appointed by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on 22 March.

According to NBC, Hengari was arrested on Saturday along with another person. "Police Inspector General Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo said Hengari would face formal charges on Sunday and was expected to appear in court on Monday," the NBC reported

Shikongo did not specify the reasons for the arrest but confirmed that Hengari was under investigation for 11 charges, including kidnapping, rape and assault, it added.

NBC said that Hengari was arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe a victim to withdraw a case involving accusations of repeated sexual contact with a minor between 2019 and September 2024.

Shikongo said the events leading to the arrest left the police with "no option" but to take the former minister into custody. He also confirmed that the individual arrested alongside Hengari is related to the victim. (Xinhua)