East Africa: EAC Issues Warning Over 'Substandard' Paracetamol, Antibiotics

The East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) on April 27 issued a consumer alert on "falsified and substandard medicines" after Kenya recalled two drugs over quality issues.

The drugs are Paracetamol 1000mg/100ml injections (sold under the brands Lumidol, Blink, and Paragen) and the antibiotics Augmentin 1G (Batch Numbers: EU7C, SGS2) and Augmentin 625mg (Batch Numbers 8X3K).

The alert follows an urgent public health warning issued by Kenya's Pharmacy and Poisons Board on April 25, after the discovery and recall of the affected products from the Kenyan market.

"Investigations by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) revealed that these drugs either exhibit unusual color changes (paracetamol injections) indicating compromised quality or are falsified with missing active pharmaceutical ingredients (Augmentin)," the statement from EACCA reads in part.

The Kenyan drugs authority has ordered an immediate cessation to the sale, distribution, and use of these products. Consumers are urged to return any affected medicines to the nearest healthcare provider or supplier.

Given the free movement of goods within the East African Community comprising Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, DR Congo, the EAC authority said it was "concerned that the affected products may have been distributed" within the region.

Officials at Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) told The New Times that the drugs were not present on the Rwandan market.