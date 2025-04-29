Sudan: Discussing Prospects for Joint Cooperation Between the Two Countries, Al-Burhan and Al-Sisi Hold a Bilateral Talks

Cairo, April 28, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi held a joint meeting Monday at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

The talks reviewed prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields and ways to strengthen and advance bilateral relations, to achieve the joint interests of the two countries and peoples.

The talks also touched on developments in Sudan and efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability, as well as reconstruction efforts following the war, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

TSC President expressed his appreciation for the level of Sudanese-Egyptian relations, which he described as strategic, noting that they are historically solid and unique. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen and develop them to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples and achieve joint strategic cooperation between the two countries.

General Al-Burhan praised the positions of the Arab Republic of Egypt and its wise leadership in supporting Sudan in regional and international forums, its support for Sudanese state institutions, its standing with the Sudanese people, and its commitment to the safety, security, stability, and sovereignty of Sudan.

TSC President noted the significant role played by the Egyptian leadership in addressing regional issues.

For his part, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's supportive and steadfast stance on Sudan's issues, affirming his country's support for Sudanese state institutions and its constant endeavor to achieve security, stability, and the unity of Sudanese territory, as well as its support for the reconstruction and development process in Sudan.

The Egyptian President praised the level of joint cooperation between the two countries, stressing his keenness to consolidate and strengthen fraternal ties and to support and enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples. He expressed Egypt's great pride in the strong strategic relations that bind it to Sudan at both the official and popular levels.

The discussions addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and Egypt's effective contribution to the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Sudan at the wake of the war. They also addressed the continuation of joint projects in a number of vital areas, such as electrical interconnection, railways, trade, cultural, and scientific exchanges, as well as cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, mining, and other fields, in a way that achieve the desired integration between the two countries and maximize the potential of the two countries and their peoples.

The discussions also touched on recent developments on the ground in Sudan and the progress achieved by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in regaining control of the capital, Khartoum.

Both sides agreed on the need to intensify efforts to provide the necessary support and assistance to Sudanese residing in war zones.

The talks also witnessed an exchange of views on current regional situations, particularly in the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa. The two countries' visions converged, given the close connection between the national security of both countries. They agreed to continue coordination and joint action to preserve water security in both countries.

The talks were attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, Director of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Director of the Military Intelligence Service, General Mohammed Ali Sabir and Sudan's Ambassador to Egypt, Emad Al-Din Adawi.