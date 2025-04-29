Rwanda: Cardinal Kambanda to Join Conclave to Elect New Pope - How Long Could It Take?

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, the Archbishop of Kigali, is set to participate in the upcoming papal conclave at the Vatican, where cardinals from around the world will gather to elect the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

This follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21, just a day after Easter Sunday. Preparations are now underway to select his successor.

Cardinal Kambanda, appointed by Pope Francis on October 25, 2020, is among the 138 cardinals under the age of 80 eligible to vote. The election, traditionally held under Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, is expected to begin in early to mid-May, after a nine-day mourning period and the arrival of cardinals from across the globe.

The College of Cardinals, heavily shaped by Pope Francis--with 110 of the 138 electors appointed during his 12-year papacy--will oversee the conclave. This composition reflects Pope Francis' efforts to create a more globally representative Church, drawing members from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The conclave, a centuries-old tradition, is a strictly confidential gathering to elect the new Bishop of Rome, who will become the 267th pope. On the first day, following a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, the cardinal electors will process into the Sistine Chapel, where the doors will close behind them, sealing them off from the outside world.

While cardinals were once physically locked in during the process, today they stay at Santa Marta House, a residence within Vatican City. Nevertheless, their time is strictly devoted to prayer, discussion, and voting.

Each cardinal will swear an oath of absolute secrecy; any breach is punishable by excommunication. In every voting round, cardinals discreetly write the name of their chosen candidate, disguise their handwriting, and cast the ballot onto a ceremonial plate before tipping it into an urn. Three scrutineers then tally the votes.

Four rounds of voting are held each day--two in the morning, two in the afternoon. If no candidate secures a two-thirds-plus-one majority, the ballots are burned with chemicals to produce black smoke, signaling to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square that no pope has been elected yet.

If voting remains deadlocked after three days, the cardinals pause for a day of prayer and reflection before resuming.

The length of a conclave has varied dramatically throughout history. The longest, in 1281, lasted nearly three years. In modern times, however, conclaves are much shorter. Pope John Paul II was elected after two days and eight ballots in 1978, Benedict XVI after four ballots in 2005, and Francis after five ballots in 2013.

When a cardinal finally achieves the required majority, he is asked if he accepts the election. A simple "Accepto" (Latin for "I accept") makes it official. The new pope then selects his papal name and changes into papal garments in a nearby chamber.

White smoke--this time free of additives--rises from the Sistine Chapel chimney, and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica ring out to declare, "Habemus Papam" ("We have a pope").

Soon after, the new pontiff appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to give his first blessing to the world.

The upcoming conclave will likely reflect Pope Francis' legacy, with many electors advocating for a continuation of his global vision and reforms, while others may push for a more traditional, conservative direction.

Ultimately, cardinals will seek a leader capable of commanding global respect and effectively communicating the Church's message to a rapidly changing world.