Kenya: Veteran Radio Presenter Edward Kwach Dies After Battle With Meningitis

Nairobi — Popular radio presenter Edward Carey Kwach has died while undergoing treatment for meningitis, his family announced on Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by family spokesperson Michael Okwiri, the Kwach family said Carey passed away on the night of April 28, 2025.

He had been receiving medical care over the past few weeks and had recently appealed for blood donations, prompting a wave of support from fans and fellow media personalities alike.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey... He touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the airwaves, becoming a trusted and familiar companion to listeners across the country," the statement read in part.

Known for his charismatic voice, sharp wit, and deep love for music, Kwach was a known figure in Kenya's radio scene for over two decades.

He first rose to fame in the early 2000s, captivating audiences with his easy-going style and rich musical taste on radio stations like Capital FM and later on Homeboyz Radio.

Until his passing, Kwach was a show host at Spice FM, part of the Standard Group Media enterprise.

His shows were marked by a unique blend of soulful music, pop culture commentary, and humorous banter that endeared him to a cross-generational audience.

Kwach also mentored many young broadcasters, earning him deep respect within Kenya's media industry.

He is fondly remembered not only for his signature voice but also for the authenticity and relatability he brought to the airwaves.

Tributes have since poured in across social media from former colleagues, fans, and public figures, all remembering him as a trailblazer, a friend, and a cherished voice that brought comfort to countless homes.

"Heartbreaking. A colleague and a friend. Rest in peace Edward Kwach," said sports presenter Carol Radull.

Capital FM presenter Chiko Lawi remembered Kwach as a good man and a true friend.

"He will be missed. He was a good friend. Rest in peace," Lawi said.

Radio personality Maina Kageni mourned Kwach as a broadcasting legend, saying, "Edward, I've said this oh so often, you were the greatest radio personality Kenya has ever produced."

The family thanked Kenyans for their overwhelming support during Carey's illness, especially those who donated blood and sent well-wishes.

They added that funeral and memorial details would be shared in due course.