South Africa: Budget Limits School Security in Gauteng - South African News Briefs - April 29, 2025

29 April 2025
Budget Limits School Security in Gauteng

The Gauteng Education Department said  it could not afford to place security personnel at every school following a fire at Riverlea High School that destroyed 11 classrooms and several toilets, reports SABC  News. Locals reported seeing people at the school before the fire broke out. At least 280 Grade 8 learners, whose classrooms were among those destroyed, were to be temporarily accommodated in the school hall. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the budget did not allow for security at all schools. Security was only deployed at high-risk schools where criminal activity or gang violence was more prevalent.

Manhunt Underway After Double Fatal Shooting in Durban

A manhunt was underway for a suspect who shot and killed two people and injured another in the Umbumbulu area, south of Durban, reports EWN. A family's car broke down on the R603, and a gunman approached and opened fire. Police found the mother and son, who had run to a nearby house with multiple gunshot wounds; the boy died at the scene, while the mother was taken to the hospital for treatment. The father was later found dead on a riverbank. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics responded to three scenes resulting from the single shooting incident.

Long Weekend Leads to Numerous Drunk Driving Arrests in Eastern Cape

At least 257 drunk drivers were arrested on Eastern Cape roads over the Freedom Day long weekend, with Mthatha in the OR Tambo District identified as a hotspot, reports SABC News. Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha praised officers for their efforts and urged motorists to change their behaviour, warning that continued arrests of drunk drivers posed a serious threat to road safety. The arrests came shortly after the province had released its Easter weekend road safety statistics.

