Mauritius: Building a Sustainable Future for Families Amid Adversities of Climate Change

Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it disrupts families, deepens poverty, and creates social imbalance, said the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, today, at the launching ceremony of a working session on the 'Impact of Climate Change on Families' held at the Richelieu Women Empowerment Centre.

The session, organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, aimed to sensitise women about the consequences of climate change on family life and empower them to better respond to related challenges.

In her address Minister Navarre-Marie pointed out that climate change adversely affects people's health, while highlighting that sudden weather changes often cause stress, which in turn leads to various health complications. She recalled that prior to March 2013, such extreme impacts were rare, but the devastating floods of that year marked a turning point, claiming many lives and awakening society to the dangers of a changing climate.

The Minister explained that heavy rainfall particularly affects vulnerable families living in low-lying areas, where homes are often flooded, causing immense financial hardship as damaged furniture and belongings must be replaced. This, she added, exacerbates poverty and economic vulnerability. On the other hand, the destruction of crops during floods leads to a spike in vegetable prices, making it difficult for many families to access affordable nutrition.

Mrs Navarre-Marie also underlined the impact of climate change on education, stressing that children are sometimes unable to attend school due to the destruction of school supplies and uniforms caused by floods. This disruption too contributes to widening social inequalities.

To address these issues the Minister called for a change in lifestyle habits. She emphasised the need for responsible waste management to prevent drain blockages and advocated the reduction of plastic use. She also encouraged the adoption of sustainable practices, such as using solar energy to reduce electricity and water consumption.