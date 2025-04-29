Mauritius: Port Safety and Security Top On Government Agenda, Says Minister Boolell

"Port safety and security is our top priority. It is the security of the state and there should be no compromise", reaffirmed the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, today at the opening ceremony of a National Tabletop Exercise and Workshop on Development of a National Maritime Security Committee, at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis.

The Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries, Mr Fabrice David; the Representative of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Kiruja Micheni; the Secretary for Shipping Development at the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries, Dr Kiran Shamloll, as well other personalities were present.

The three-day workshop brings together European Union representatives, international bodies and national authorities with the aim to deliberate on the mechanism for beefing maritime security framework and reinforcing the National Maritime Security Committee, set up in 2005.

Minister Boolell underscored the importance for a sound management of the Port Authority and Cargo Handling Corporation, recalling that the port is the backbone of the blue economy. He emphasised that activities including boarding and arrival of passengers at the airport, embarkation and disembarkation at the sea port as well loading of cargoes should be tightly scrutinized to preserve security of the nation. The vision of the Government, he stated, is to transform Mauritius into a big Ocean State and to fully exploit its potential for sustainable development.

Mauritius is signatory to several Treaties and Conventions namely the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code and the Convention and Statute on International Regime of Maritime Port. On that score, he pointed out that it is important to be in prompt compliance with the Treaties, taking into account impending threats which can put at risk national security, food security and trade activities.

Minister Boolell also spoke of the modernisation of the port and the importance of training to Port Authorities and the National Coast Guard personnel in view to enhance service delivery and to be in line with the SAGAR framework of security and growth in the region.

As for Junior Minister David he recalled that Mauritius's economy is significantly reliant on maritime resources due to its strategic location and its vast exclusive economic zone of two million square kilometres. Protecting this zone, he said, requires a coordinated and robust approach which involves addressing challenges like piracy, cyber threats, and marine ecosystem degradation. "Our goal is to lead in maritime security within the region, demonstrating strength, vision, and responsibility in protecting its vast maritime domain", he stated.

With regard to the Workshop, Mr David is confident that the IMO will help participants to identify gaps, adopt international best practices as well as guide the future functioning of the National Maritime Security Committee. The Committee will be thus called upon to update, refine and optimise its planning and coordination to meet the demands of a fast evolving world, he added.

For his part, Mr Micheni commended Mauritius for being a reliable partner in the region and for demonstrating its strong will to safeguard maritime security. He called for a shared commitment towards maritime security, regional stability and sustainable development while highlighting that inter-agency collaboration and information sharing are essential for a more coordinated action among Ocean States.