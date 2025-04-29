Liberia: LDEA Cries Over Lack of Govt Support in Fight Against Drug Abuse

The Head of Prevention and Awareness at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Madame Grace G. Mulbah, has revealed that a significant gap exists in the enforcement of drug prevention efforts across Liberia due to a lack of government support.

Speaking recently at the launch of the Congo Town Township Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign held at Jones Christian Academy in Rock Valley, Oldest Congo Town, Madame Mulbah lamented that her office is severely constrained by the absence of logistical resources needed to carry out effective community outreach.

"We have no logistical support. If I want to visit three schools a day, we need megaphones, loudspeakers, and pickups to move from one location to another. But every time we engage the government, the response is the same, "no money," she said.

Representing the LDEA Director General, Anthony K. Souh, on the occasion, Mulbah stressed that while the government has declared drug abuse a national emergency, the level of support does not reflect the seriousness of the crisis. She called on authorities to treat drug addiction with the same urgency as was shown during the Ebola outbreak.

"When Ebola was declared an emergency, speakers were in every corner of the country including rural and urban alike. Today, despite drug abuse being declared an emergency, how many rehabilitation centers has the government established? How many private centers are supported by the state?" she asked.

Madame Mulbah described the current situation as alarming, noting that young children, some as young as nine years old, are increasingly being found in ghettos during raids. She stressed that early intervention is crucial to preventing future crimes and saving lives.

"Preventing first-time drug use is key to combating addiction and the crimes associated with it," she said. "But without the necessary resources, our ability to reach at-risk youth is very limited."

She also highlighted the connection between drug use, unemployment, trauma, and peer pressure, emphasizing the need for holistic intervention strategies. Mulbah urged the government to invest in youth development programs, including the creation of recreational centers and vacation jobs for young people.

According to her, during the Ellen administration, vacation job opportunities were provided for almost every youth, and if similar initiatives are implemented today, they could help reduce the rising rate of substance abuse in Liberia.

Meanwhile, he indicated that "If you declare something an emergency, it must be treated as such. Drug abuse is destroying the future of our youth, and if urgent actions are not taken, the consequences will be severe," she warned.