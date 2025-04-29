Liberia: Gbarnga Marketers Decry Soaring U.S. Rate

Marketers at the Gbarnga Central Market have voiced their growing frustrations over the sharp increment in the US dollar exchange rate and the ongoing political crisis at the House of Representatives, calling on the Boakai-Kroon administration to act swiftly and uphold the rule of law.

In interviews conducted over the weekend, several traders lamented the soaring exchange rate, which they say is strangling their businesses and worsening their already difficult living conditions. Goods imported using US dollars are now priced beyond the reach of many ordinary Liberians, causing a significant drop in market activity.

"We are suffering. Every day the rate goes up, and we cannot even buy our goods anymore. Customers cannot afford our prices," said Martha Kollie, a vendor who sells dry goods at the market. "We want the government to stabilize the economy before we all go out of business."

The marketers also expressed deep concern over the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, which has led to political uncertainty and legislative paralysis. They believe the crisis is contributing to the country's economic instability and eroding public trust in governance.

"The lawmakers should be thinking about how to help the people, not fighting among themselves," said Moses T. K. Bility, another trader at the market. "Their confusion is making our situation worse."

The group called on President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kroon to immediately respect the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the disputed leadership at the House. They warned that failure to uphold the decision of the country's highest court could further plunge the nation into political chaos and economic hardship.

"We voted for change, not for confusion," said trader Sarah Mulbah. "The Supreme Court has spoken, and the government must obey. If they don't, it will only bring more suffering to the Liberian people."

As frustrations mount across Gbarnga and beyond, citizens are hoping for swift government action to restore confidence, stabilize the economy, and preserve the rule of law.