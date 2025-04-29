Nigeria: Comedian Okey Bakassi Appointed Traditional Ruler in Imo Community

Okey Bakassi, the only Nigerian entertainer recently assuming a traditional ruler role, was a senior special adviser (SSA) on entertainment matters to former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

Ace actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi, has been appointed the traditional ruler of the Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Imo State.

The Umuihuocha Autonomous Community is a recognised autonomous community in Mbaise, a region in Imo State.

Upon his coronation, he will assume the title of His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, the OKWE II of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community.

While details about his predecessor are not readily available, the title "OKWE II" indicates that Okey Bakassi is the second traditional ruler to bear this title in the community.

This suggests a succession from a previous ruler known as OKWE I, although the available sources do not provide further information about this predecessor.

Taking to his social media on Sunday, the 55-year-old entertainer shared the news with a post tagged "NEXT LEVEL. He expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and further identified the responsibility bestowed on him as Service to Humanity, as he wrote, "Service to Community."

In another message, he specifically thanked the people of his community for believing in him.

Felicitations

His new role as a traditional ruler has drawn lots of congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues and fans celebrating his new fit.

Gbenga Adeyinka, a fellow comedian, also wrote a heartfelt message: "Congratulations on your new elevation by the Umuihuocha Autonomous Community! This is a remarkable achievement, and I pray for your continued success in this important role. May you inspire positive change and demonstrate impressive leadership as you guide your community.

"Kudos to your community for making such an excellent choice in selecting such a distinguished gentleman and an outstanding leader of men.

Best wishes to you and the community! Warm regards, my brother."

Shaibu Husseini, executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), addressed him as "Ichie Na Umuihoichia."

Looking past his luminous entertainment career, Okey Bakassi had served as senior special adviser (SSA) on entertainment matters to former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

Nigerian celebs with chieftaincy Titles

D'Banj officially became a traditional title bearer in Igbo land on 5 January 2018. The singer was conferred the title of "Enyi Ka Nwanee Amuzi" in Amuzi Obowoland of Imo State.

He received the title several years after referring to himself as "Igwe" (meaning King in Igbo).

In the same year, 2018, actor Femi Branch was crowned a Chieftaincy title as the Agun Asa of Edeland.

2baba was honoured with the "Tafidan Kudendan of Kudendan" by His Royal Highness Galadima of Kudendan Chiefdom. The title translates to "Ambassador of Peace".

Popular actress Genevieve Nnaji received the title of Eze Ada 1 of Amuzu Nweafor in her hometown of Mbaise, Imo State.

Actor and lawyer Kanayo O. Kanayo won the chieftaincy title 'Ihe Mbaise Ji Ka Mba' in his hometown of Mbaise, Imo state.

Alex Ekubo, an actor, bagged the traditional title Ikuku of Amumara town, Mbaise, Imo state, and shared the good news with his fans and followers in September 2020.