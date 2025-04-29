Nigeria: I Left APC to Build a 'Godfatherism-Free' Political Alternative - El-Rufai

28 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained that his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) was driven by a desire to create a political platform free from godfatherism.

Speaking with journalists in Kano on Monday, El-Rufai said Nigeria urgently needs a credible alternative to address what he described as existential threats facing the nation.

"These anomalies -- godfatherism and internal dysfunction -- have destroyed both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)," he said.

El-Rufai, who played a key role in the formation of the APC twelve years ago, noted that the political landscape has significantly changed since then.

"Twelve years ago, we merged three major parties to form the APC and successfully defeated an incumbent president. But today, the objective is different," he said.

He disclosed that efforts are underway to unite disillusioned members from across various political backgrounds under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a platform he believes holds the best promise for Nigeria's future.

"The SDP offers a fresh opportunity. It is a platform not under the control of any single individual," El-Rufai stated.

He further emphasized that Nigerians deserve a political party built on fairness, internal democracy, and equal opportunity.

"We have witnessed how godfatherism wrecked the PDP and is now doing the same to the APC. It is time for a truly democratic alternative, and the SDP can be that platform," he added.

