Nigeria: 7 Mourners Killed, Others Injured in Fresh Boko Haram Invasion of Chibok Village

No fewer than 7 mourners were killed, with others sustaining gunshot injuries, when suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kopl village, Chibok local government area of Borno state.

The incident is coming barely seven (7) hours after dozens of motorists and passengers were killed along Gamboru Ngala -Kala Balge road after stumbling on an Improvised Explosive device, IEDs planted by terrorists, with others sustaining serious injuries.

Confirming the latest Chibok community incident in Kopl, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Modu Mustaph, said the incident took place at about 6 pm on Monday when armed terrorists descended on some mourners who were gathered for a final day prayer of one of their loved ones who died last week in Kopl.

He added that "many of the victims who sustained injuries in the attack were evacuated to Mubi General Hospital in nearby Adamawa state for treatment, stressing that the number of casualties may be higher than seven as the community embarked on search and rescue to enable mass burial tomorrow, Tuesday".

Responding to the renewed escalating attacks, especially in the Southern Borno Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described the situation as pathetic and beyond human imagination.

He added that, even yesterday, he received a distress call that over 10 members of vigilantes were killed in a community between Hawul local government area of Borno state and Garkida town in Adamawa state.

" My people are into severe casualties with jo confrontation. In the last month, over a hundred were killed in several coordinated attacks in Sabon Gari, Izge, Kirawa, Pulka, Damboa, Chibok, Askira Uba and too numerous to mention. Ndume lamented.