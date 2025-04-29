Nigeria: Greed, Selfishness of Elected Leaders Fueling Insecurity, Poverty - Methodist Church

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, yesterday, decried the level of greed and selfishness of elected leaders saying they fuel insecurity and poverty in the country.

This came as the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, called for enforcement of relevant laws and counter-terrorism Acts that will tackle insecurity in the country.

Also, as a result of the rising spate of insecurity, The Osun Mastermind, TOM, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to keep security chiefs on their toes to check the menace.

The Bishop of Methodist Cathedral of Light, Agodi-Gate in Ibadan, Rev. Simeon Onaleke, who spoke with newsmen at the post-synod conference held in Ibadan, warned that food insecurity could result in social unrest or insurrection.

Bishop Onaleke said: "The level of greed/selfishness on the part of our supposed leaders (elected or appointed) kept encouraging insecurity and poverty; this has, therefore, made the much-needed transformation a mirage.

"Persistent rise in inflation, arising from efforts to stabilize the economy has eroded purchasing power, especially among low-income households."

Speaking on the rate of insecurity, he said: "All threats to national peace and security in whatever form, must be addressed at the entire national and sub-national levels of governance in Nigeria. This must be with all the seriousness that it deserves.

"There should be legislation to ban all identified and convicted corrupt persons from holding public offices at all levels of governance in the country.

"Much more is needed to be done to lift Nigeria out of poverty and economic fragility. Addressing implementation gaps, insecurity, and inflation will require sustained focus, good governance and cooperation from all stakeholders."

Hike in terrorism has political, economic motive --Afenifere

Sequel to an upsurge in banditry, kidnapping and terrorist acts, Afenifere, yesterday, called for the enforcement of relevant laws and counter-terrorism Acts to address the menace.

The group also alleged that the resurgence of banditry and acts of terrorism have political and economic motives.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, expressed worry over the rise in insecurity in the North.

Proffering solutions to the seeming hydra-headed scourge, Afenifere spokesman stated that it is important to first identify some of the root causes of the problem.

To tackle the menace of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other vices, Afenifere suggested the "immediate implementation of the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, NACTEST, and prompt enforcement of Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended in 2013 and 2022."

The group also called on stakeholders to ensure that "immediate measures are put in place to encourage ranching as well as enforcing Anti-Open Grazing Laws in states where the Acts have been passed."

"The issue of amnesty for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers should be reviewed. Arguments are afoot as to whether a person who did not think twice before terrorizing other persons sometimes leading to loss of lives deserves a pardon.

"Law enforcement agencies including those manning our various borders should be further empowered and motivated.

"Security and intelligence gathering and processing must be improved upon along with inter-agency co-operation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Keep security chiefs on their toes, CSO tell Tinubu

Meanwhile, The Osun Mastermind, TOM, has tasked President Tinubu to keep security chiefs on their toes to check insecurity.

Addressing newsmen at the April edition of the state-of-the-State in Osogbo, TOM's Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said no part of the country is safe anymore.

Oyedokun-Alli said: "There is no attractive way of describing the security situation in Nigeria. We have reached a point where almost no part of the country is safe. From kidnapping to banditry, to terrorism, Nigeria is at a point where citizens can no longer sleep in their houses with absolute rest of mind.

"Today in Nigeria, whole tribes are being decimated in a manner that closely resembles ethnic cleansing, yet the country seems to be incapable of stopping these unfortunate occurrences."