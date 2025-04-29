Africa: Angola's President Pledges $5 Million to Africa CDC to Strengthen Continental Health Security

press release

In a landmark move for Africa's health future, H.E. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union, announced a voluntary contribution of USD 5 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The announcement follows a high-level meeting with Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, on 21 April 2025 in Luanda.

Dr. Kaseya hailed the pledge as a bold and historic commitment, stating, "President Lourenço's leadership reflects Africa's collective determination to finance our health future with African-led solutions."

President Lourenço further committed to convening a Committee of African Heads of State to champion the continental health financing strategy, "Rethinking African Health Financing in a New Era," in response to declining global development assistance.

Africa CDC also announced support for Angola's plan to locally manufacture mosquito nets, expanding regional production capacity for essential health commodities. Discussions also focused on Angola's cholera outbreak response, with Africa CDC pledging full financial and technical assistance.

This announcement marks a major milestone in Africa CDC's drive to advance political leadership, sustainable financing, and continental solidarity under the New Public Health Order and the Lusaka Agenda.

