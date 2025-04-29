Kenya: Murkomen Urge Calm As State Opens Probe Into Deadly Narok Clashes

29 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the launch of investigations into the deadly violence that broke out yesterday in Ongata Parikoi, Kilgoris Constituency, Transmara, Narok County.

The clashes left five civilians dead, with the deaths reportedly resulting from police action.

Murkomen also disclosed that five police officers were injured during the unrest, including one who is in critical condition after being struck in the head by an arrow.

"I regret that the situation led to needless loss of lives and injuries both to the police and civilians. Investigations are ongoing to establish the number of deaths, the people responsible for the deaths and those who instigated the tension," the Interior CS said.

Murkomen confirmed that security has been reinforced in the area and urged calm and restraint.

"To our citizens in that area, we want to assure them that no one, under the watch of this administration, will be able to take away an inch of their property, none. There is no need for them to take the law into their own hands. The government of Kenya exists to provide security for citizens and their property," Murkomen said.

Violence erupted in Angara Barrikoi on Monday in a dispute over a piece of land, resulting in five deaths.

Local residents, claiming historical ownership of the land, blocked the main road to prevent land officials from surveying the area.

