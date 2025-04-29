Nigeria: Alleged Contract Breach - Judge Warns Govt, Firm Against Undermining Court

Abuja — Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has warned the federal government and a firm involved in an alleged breach of contract suit against actions that may undermine the proceedings already before the court.

Justice Nwite sounded the warning on Monday, during the hearing of a suit brought against the Federal Ministry of Interior by Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited.

According to the judge, lawyers as ministers in the temple of justice, ought to advice their clients not take any action until the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

"I am sounding it loud, don't do anything before the determination of the court," he said.

Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited, had dragged the ministry and two others to court over the alleged wrongful termination of its contract for the management and maintenance of the e-Citibiz platform - an automation system for processing expatriate quotas, business permits, citizenship administration, and marriage registration.

The Federal Ministry of Interior, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, were listed as first to third defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/770/2025.

The company is seeking several declarations and reliefs, including a pronouncement that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement signed with the Ministry remains valid and binding.

It also wants the court to declare that the purported disengagement of its services via a letter dated April 15, 2025, was unlawful and in breach of the contract terms.

Anchor Dataware further seeks an injunction restraining the ministry from engaging another service provider, except in accordance with the procedures set out in clause 13.1 of the contract, which requires a three-month notice period for termination.

The firm is also asking for the sum of N20 million as cost of litigation.

Recall that the matter was adjourned on April 24 to enable parties to be put on notice for the hearing of a motion on notice.

At the resumed trial on Monday, defendants' lawyer, Abiola Olawola, informed the court that the defendants had been served with the plaintiff's counter-affidavit and were still within the statutory time to respond.

He, therefore, requested an adjournment to enable the defense to file its processes.

Plaintiff's lawyer, Obinna Amagwula, however did not oppose the application for adjournment but, urged the court to direct parties to maintain the status quo to prevent actions that might undermine the subject of the litigation.

Responding, Justice Nwite, in a short ruling, stressed that justice demands that no party should take steps capable of affecting the subject matter of a suit already before the court.

"This is a court of record. If a matter is before the court, justice demands that, without any pronouncement, parties must stay action on all issues related to the case pending the hearing of the substantive suit," the judge said.

Meanwhile, Olawola assured the court that the defendants had "submitted to the temple of justice" and would not take any step that could jeopardize the fair administration of the case.

Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter to June 3, 2025, for hearing.