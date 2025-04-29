Zimbabwe: Business Grinds to a Halt At Chirundu Border Post As Zambians, Zimbabweans Square Off

29 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Business came to a halt at Chirundu Border Post on Monday following counter-protests by Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals over alleged unfair treatment on either side.

The potentially explosive situation resulted in hours of a stand-off that saw Zambian nationals protesting and blocking Zimbabweans from entering the neighbouring country.

Although efforts to get comments from Immigration officials were futile, media reports say in recent weeks, Zambian authorities have been arresting Zimbabweans crossing the border without permits, while undocumented Zambians have been allowed to enter Zimbabwe freely without facing any consequences.

Zimbabwean nationals, who are nabbed for flouting immigration laws, reportedly fork out 24,000 Kwacha (approximately US$800) to secure their freedom.

Sources say the rift over the unfair treatment reached fever pitch Monday, as Zimbabweans fought back against what they described as harassment and exploitation at the border.

Zambian vendors also reportedly protested after Zimbabwean immigration officers allegedly stopped them from entering the country to sell their wares.

