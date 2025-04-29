Zimbabwe: Bed Bugs Appear Resistant to Insecticides, As Fears Are Raised Outbreak Will Spread to Other Areas

Harare City Council is battling to get rid of bed bugs (tsikidzi) in Mbare high-density suburb following an outbreak which was reported this month.

Fumigation of the bed bugs has proved difficult as the parasitic insects appear to have developed a resistance to the chemicals used, the City of Harare health officials have noted.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Monday, Harare City Epidemiologist and Disease Control Officer, Michael Vhere, said getting rid of the bed bugs is difficult because the initial chemical used to control the bug did not work.

"The insecticide we used to control the bed bugs faced some resistance, and we immediately switched to another one.

"Results on the new drug effectiveness are expected today (Tuesday)," said Vhere.

Vhere added that the other challenge the council was facing was residents' failure to cooperate with the Harare City health officials.

"We have now reached 64% in terms of our spraying target, but we should have completed fumigation of the 5700 housing units if people had cooperated.

"The main challenge is that people are not taking heed of our call to avail themselves when we fumigate homes.

"Most of the residents are not available, and they lock their doors, leaving no one attending our spraying teams in the suburb.

Investigations are underway to rule out any possible disease caused by the bed bug bites.

He added that investigations done so far show that the bed bug outbreak might have been caused by the sale of second-hand clothes from abroad, exacerbated by poor hygiene.

Council will be fumigating public transport vehicles such as kombis and buses starting next week to stop the bugs from spreading to other areas.