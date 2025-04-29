Zimbabwe: Govt Under Pressure As Hospitals Turn Into Death Traps

Pressure is mounting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to address the deteriorating public health care system, which has become a death trap for many seeking medical attention.

Concerns are being raised over the state of the country's public health care system, which is characterised by a lack of basic medical supplies and demotivated workers.

This has forced general citizens to purchase medicines and equipment such as gloves before being attended to by doctors.

Opposition politician Linda Masarira has initiated a petition to the government to address the dire straits that the public hospitals are in.

"We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, urgently call upon His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to use his presidential powers to fix Zimbabwe's collapsing healthcare system.

"Millions of Zimbabweans are suffering and dying because of unaffordable healthcare, chronic shortages of medicines, unethical conduct by health workers, and deteriorating public hospitals. Over 90% of citizens survive through the informal sector and cannot afford private health insurance," reads the petition.

The lack of medicines and medical provision has left patients in limbo, with the majority failing to afford private hospitals due to the high costs.

Actress Tinopona Katsande recently vented frustration on social media, labelling the health system a genocide.

"Listen, something's got to give!! I dare say it's like some kind of genocide zvirikuitika muma government hospitals edu. Our family members, colleagues and even foes are dying without a second blink," said Katsande.

In 2017, when President Mnangagwa replaced then-longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, he promised to revamp the health sector, but it still has deteriorated.