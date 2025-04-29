Zimbabwe: Govt Under Pressure As Hospitals Turn Into Death Traps

29 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Pressure is mounting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to address the deteriorating public health care system, which has become a death trap for many seeking medical attention.

Concerns are being raised over the state of the country's public health care system, which is characterised by a lack of basic medical supplies and demotivated workers.

This has forced general citizens to purchase medicines and equipment such as gloves before being attended to by doctors.

Opposition politician Linda Masarira has initiated a petition to the government to address the dire straits that the public hospitals are in.

"We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, urgently call upon His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to use his presidential powers to fix Zimbabwe's collapsing healthcare system.

"Millions of Zimbabweans are suffering and dying because of unaffordable healthcare, chronic shortages of medicines, unethical conduct by health workers, and deteriorating public hospitals. Over 90% of citizens survive through the informal sector and cannot afford private health insurance," reads the petition.

The lack of medicines and medical provision has left patients in limbo, with the majority failing to afford private hospitals due to the high costs.

Actress Tinopona Katsande recently vented frustration on social media, labelling the health system a genocide.

"Listen, something's got to give!! I dare say it's like some kind of genocide zvirikuitika muma government hospitals edu. Our family members, colleagues and even foes are dying without a second blink," said Katsande.

In 2017, when President Mnangagwa replaced then-longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, he promised to revamp the health sector, but it still has deteriorated.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.