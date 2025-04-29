Zimbabwe: Ndebele King's Visit to Coltart Shocks, Angers Government - Bulawayo Ordered Not to Recognise Him

A meeting between Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo, a descendent of late King Lobengula, and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has angered government, with the Local Government ministry describing it as unlawful and wrong.

A letter to Coltart on the matter questioned why he had invited him and described King Bulelani as a 'charlatan,' and 'criminal.'

Coltart shared images of their April 21 meeting and described it as productive.

"It was my great honour today to host Inkosi uBulelani Lobengula Khumalo for a courtesy meeting at City Hall," said Coltart on X alongside images of Bulelani and his entourage.

"In a highly productive and fruitful meeting we discussed how our city can honour the proud history of King Mzilikazi and his descendants through recognition of important historical days and the development of culturally and historically significant sites, both in Bulawayo and its environs. We discussed how this will help not only respect culture, tradition and history but also boost Bulawayo's tourist potential."

It was my great honour today to host Inkosi u Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo for a courtesy meeting at @CityofBulawayo City Hall.In a highly productive and fruitful meeting we discussed how our City can honour the proud history of King Mzilikazi and his descendants through... pic.twitter.com/Qnw0x3JXhA-- David Coltart (@DavidColtart) April 21, 2025

Government does not recognise the Ndebele monarch, who was installed King on September 28, 2018 by traditional leaders and members of the Khumalo family but recognises Ndebele chiefs, most of whom have been enjoying benefits from the state.

Despite contestation over the rightful heir to the Ndebele crown, King Bulelani has widely been accepted as the Ndebele King against another one of King Lobengula's heirs, Peter Zwide Khumalo who also claims the throne.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has learnt with shock and utter disgust of a meeting you reportedly held in your capacity as the Mayor of City of Bulawayo with a pseudo "King" Bulelani allegedly at your invitation and bidding," read the letter, doing rounds on social media.

"It has been brought to my attention that this unlawful and wrongful meeting was held in the Bulawayo Mayor's Parlour on 21 April 2025 whereat a pseudo character known as Bulelani was addressed as King Bulelani at your own behest.

"As you may be aware, the Government of Zimbabwe has over the years incessantly denounced and dissociated itself from a self-proclaimed 'King' Bulelani who illegally claims to be the legitimate heir to the now defunct throne of King Lobengula.

"The Ministry would like to advise you, as the Mayor the City of Bulawayo and any other functionary of City of Bulawayo to desist from entertaining this charlatan self-styled "King" Bulelani as such behaviour is not only criminal but has the negative effect of misleading the general public."