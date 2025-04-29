Nigeria: Govt Set to Pay Five Months Wage Award Arrears to Workers

29 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is set to pay the outstanding five months' N35,000 wage award arrears to its workers.

Director (Press and Public Relations), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa in a statement issued in Abuja explained that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award to federal government employees in instalments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

President Bola Tinubu approved a new national minimum of N70,000 per month in July last year. However, the implementation for Federal workers has been hampered by government funding constraints.

But the OAGF has said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

"The wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid", the OAGF said.

The Office reiterated the Federal Government's resolve to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.

