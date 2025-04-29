Kenya: Ruto Pardons 56 Kenyans and a Foreigner Across Various Prisons

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pardoned 56 Kenyan prisoners and one foreign national, in a major exercise of presidential mercy aimed at promoting rehabilitation and restorative justice.

According to a statement from State House, the President's action follows recommendations by the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee and is anchored in Article 133 of the Constitution.

The clemency includes conditional release for 31 life-sentence inmates, remission and release for 25 others, and repatriation of an East African national.

In addition, a general amnesty was granted to petty offenders serving six months or less, and those with only six months remaining on longer sentences.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the move reflects the government's commitment to a justice system that balances accountability and compassion.