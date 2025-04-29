Kenya: Ruto Pardons 56 Kenyans and a Foreigner Across Various Prisons

29 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pardoned 56 Kenyan prisoners and one foreign national, in a major exercise of presidential mercy aimed at promoting rehabilitation and restorative justice.

According to a statement from State House, the President's action follows recommendations by the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee and is anchored in Article 133 of the Constitution.

The clemency includes conditional release for 31 life-sentence inmates, remission and release for 25 others, and repatriation of an East African national.

In addition, a general amnesty was granted to petty offenders serving six months or less, and those with only six months remaining on longer sentences.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the move reflects the government's commitment to a justice system that balances accountability and compassion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.