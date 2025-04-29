Uganda: UN Launches Network to Support Victims and Survivors of Terrorism

28 April 2025
UN News Service

A new UN initiative aims to drive collective action to support the rights and needs of people everywhere whose lives have been upended by the continuing threat posed terrorism.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) launched the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN) on Monday.

The network is a key outcome from the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, held in September 2022. It brings together victims and survivors of terrorism, victims' associations and civil society organizations from across the globe.

The goal is to provide a safe space for victims and survivors to support each other, build resilience and engage as advocates, educators, and peacebuilders.

Solidarity, advocacy and assistance

Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, expressed solidarity with all victims regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and paid tribute to their courage and resilience.

"In the face of unimaginable personal tragedy, many have chosen to raise their voices, becoming powerful advocates for solidarity and tolerance," he said, while also calling for greater support.

"In many cases, the needs of victims and survivors are urgent and underfunded. International and national assistance remains critical," he stressed.

Understanding victims' needs

The development of VoTAN received financial support from Spain and its launch marks an important step which will allow victims to connect and support each other, said the country's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno.

"Synergies between civil society and governments are essential to understanding the needs of victims, so we trust that other Member States, especially those belonging to the Group of Friends, will also support the Global Network," he added.

The Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, chaired by Spain and Iraq, was established nearly six years ago to uphold the need to protect victims' rights.

Co-chair Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq, reaffirmed the Group's solidarity with all those affected.

"They all have our utmost respect and commitment to continue doing everything necessary to make them feel recognised, cared for and protected," he said.

Transforming pain into purpose

The event concluded with statements from five victims of terrorism and victims' associations.

Grace Acan from Uganda highlighted "the critical importance of collaboration, resilience and partnership" in her remarks.

"Through partnerships, we can amplify our voices, advocate for justice and ensure that the needs of victims are met with compassion and urgency," she said.

"Together, we can transform our pain into purpose, creating a safer, more inclusive world for all."

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.