Liberia: Majority Bloc's Attempt to Oust Speaker Koffa Falters Amid Number Discrepancies

Monrovia — Efforts by the Majority Bloc in the House of Representatives to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa suffered a major setback Monday after a press conference intended to demonstrate their strength instead revealed deep divisions and confusion over their actual numbers.

During the event, which was broadcast live on several online platforms, only 31 lawmakers were physically present, even as bloc leaders insisted that 37 members were in attendance. A disorganized roll call conducted by the Clerk of the House added to the confusion, with absentee figures fluctuating between 10 and 14.

Despite these inconsistencies, the bloc claimed afterward that 49 lawmakers had signed a new resolution seeking Speaker Koffa's removal. Observers immediately questioned the credibility of the claim, noting that even with the inclusion of newly elected Representatives Thomas Romeo Quioh and Emmanuel Dahn, the bloc's strength would likely only reach 45 -- still below the two-thirds majority, or 49 votes, constitutionally required to unseat the Speaker.

"The numbers simply do not add up," a legislative staffer told The Liberian Investigator on condition of anonymity. "What we are seeing is either deliberate misinformation or an outright miscalculation."

The bloc's position was further weakened by reports that Representatives Bernard "DJ Blue" Benson and Austin B. Taylor had left the movement, effectively erasing recent gains from defections on the minority side. Additional doubts emerged over the inclusion of Representatives Taa Wongbe and Moima Briggs Mensah in the bloc's tally, as both have publicly distanced themselves from the group's activities.

Critics accused the Majority Bloc of misleading the public and faking signatures to bolster its case against Koffa.

The effort to remove Speaker Koffa comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled that earlier attempts to oust him through parallel sittings were unconstitutional. Following the Court's decision, about 30 lawmakers from the dissenting bloc reconvened, pledging to proceed through constitutional means.

Their renewed push, however, appears to be struggling under the weight of inconsistent attendance and shifting alliances.

Sources inside the Capitol told The Liberian Investigator that President Joseph Boakai has lent quiet support to the dissident lawmakers, reportedly calling members individually to lobby for Koffa's removal and encouraging religious leaders to persuade him to resign.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the Executive Branch has yet to fully comply with the Supreme Court's mandate. Speaker Koffa's official security detail and other privileges remain suspended.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the meantime, Rep. Richard Koon -- who was installed as Speaker during the disputed parallel sitting -- continues to benefit from state-sponsored support.

According to legislative insiders, Koffa currently enjoys the support of 32 members, leaving him five short of the 37 required to maintain a quorum in the 73-member House.

At Monday's press conference, Majority Bloc leaders acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling but revealed that they had filed a motion for re-argument, seeking "clarity, correctness, and adherence to constitutional dictates." They reiterated claims that Koffa had lost the confidence of a majority of lawmakers and maintained that the business of the House would proceed once quorum requirements under Article 33 were met.

The bloc also invoked the Political Question Doctrine, asserting that leadership decisions within the Legislature are not subject to judicial intervention.

Despite these assertions, the bloc's fractured showing Monday raised fresh doubts about whether they can legally and politically remove Speaker Koffa.