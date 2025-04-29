Nairobi — The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has suspended gambling advertisements across all media platforms for 30 days.

Accordingto the board's chairperson Jane Makau, some gambling promoters are increasingly mischaracterizing gambling as a legitimate investment opportunity and a shortcut to wealth creation.

She observed that this occasions adverse socioeconomic consequences, with

devastating effects on individuals, families, and the broader community.

"Of particular concern is the rampant airing of gambling advertisements during the watershed period (5:00 am to 10:00 pm), thereby exposing vulnerable members of the population, particularly minors, who are gradually drawn into gambling-related addiction," she stated.

She stated that the directive applies to all licensed gambling operators and include television and radio advertisements, social media platforms, print media (newspapers, magazines, flyers) and outdoor advertising (billboards, branded transport).

She indicate that it also includes SMS, email campaigns, and push notifications and

celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing.

She pointed out that the gambling activities include betting, gaming, lottery prize competitions, and all related promotional undertakings.

She stated that operators will be required to submit their advertisments to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for approval.

She indicated that the operator will further "ensure strict compliance with all applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks governing gambling and related advertising in Kenya."

She stated that they are to also implement comprehensive measures to promote responsible gambling practices, as per the licensing and operating conditions issued by BCLB.