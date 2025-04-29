Nigeria: Governor Suspends Health Agency Boss Over Alleged Financial Infractions

29 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor also set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Caulson Oahimire, over alleged financial infractions.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, on Tuesday in Benin.

The statement directed the most senior staff of the agency to take over pending the outcome of the investigation by a special committee.

"The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire, over allegations of grave financial and official infractions.

"Consequently, most senior staff of the agency will act in functioning capacity pending the outcome of a special committee to be constituted by government to investigate the various allegations," the statement read.

