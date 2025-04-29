Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Boko Haram Invasion of Chibok Village As Church, Houses Razed

At least 14 dead bodies of mourners were recovered, with others sustaining gunshot injuries, when suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kopl village, Chibok local government area of Borno state.

The incident is coming barely 24 hours after dozens of motorists and passengers were killed along the Gamboru Ngala -Kala Balge road after stumbling on an Improvised Explosive device, IEDs planted by terrorists, with others sustaining serious injuries.

Initially, the Chairman of Chibok local government area, Hon. Modu Mustapha, told Vanguard Yesterday (Monday) that 7 people were confirmed dead, while search and rescue ongoing. But in a telephone call on Tuesday morning said, 14 dead bodies had been found so far, with a fear of more.

"I called you to inform you that the Kopl attack on mourners by Boko Haram terrorists is very devastating, because, as at this morning, 14 dead bodies were recovered.

"The terrorists also set ablaze a Church and over 10 residential houses. The entire community is Displaced without confrontation from security agencies.

The latest Chibok community incident in Kopl took place at about 6:pm on Monday when armed terrorists descended on some mourners who were gathered for a final day prayer of one of their loved one who died last week.

Many of the victims who sustained injuries in the attack were evacuated to Mubi General Hospital in nearby Adamawa state for treatment.

Responding to the renewed escalating attacks, especially in Southern Borno Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described the situation as pathetic and beyond human imagination.

He added that, even yesterday, he received a distress call that over 10 members of vigilantes were killed in a community between Hawul local government area of Borno state and Garkida town in Adamawa state.

" My people are into severe casualties with no confrontation almost on daily basis. In the last one month, over hundred were killed in several and coordinated attacks in Sabon Gari, Izge, Kirawa, Pulka, Damboa, Chibok, Askira Uba and too numerous to mention". Ndume lamented.