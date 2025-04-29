Nigeria: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Nigeria's Health System

...Urges Researchers to Deepen Partnerships

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, with a focus on fostering sustainable innovations within the health system.

This assurance was given during a national conference themed "Exploring Excellence in Ethical Conduct, Leadership for Research Integrity Through Empowerment", organized by the Institute for Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) in collaboration with the National Health Research Ethics Committee (NHREC). The event aimed to promote a culture of ethical and transparent research across academia, government, and industry.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day conference in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, emphasized the government's resolve to drive lasting improvements in healthcare. His speech, delivered by his Special Advisor on Research and Innovation, Dr. Lolade Adeyemi, affirmed:

"We are dedicated to continuously enhancing quality, promoting equity, and championing sustainable innovation in our health systems."

Dr. Salako called on researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to strengthen collaboration in addressing the country's health challenges. He noted that innovation and equity are central to the ministry's health agenda and commended the conference organizers for their foresight in convening the event.

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stressed that Nigeria's scientific advancement hinges on a collaborative research culture grounded in integrity, strategic planning, and effective communication.

She identified major challenges facing Nigeria's research ecosystem, including limited resources, fragmented funding, and a silo mentality that impedes interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships.

"Research must be passion-driven and strategically planned, with clear goals, methodologies, and timelines," Adeyeye said.

Dr. Aba Sagoe, Board Member of IHVN, echoed the need for increased research funding across various sectors.

"Universities urgently need funding, especially for research--not only in medicine, but also in pharmacy, agriculture, and other fields," she said.

"Many Nigerians are eager to conduct research but lack the institutional support and funding to do so. We must encourage and enable these efforts."

Dr. Charles Mensah, IHVN's Chief Operating Officer and Principal Investigator of the conference, explained that the EXCEL-RITE initiative was designed to promote responsible research conduct, enhance cross-sector collaboration, and establish standards to uphold research credibility.

He emphasized that the event seeks to drive impactful change by fostering research integrity and best practices across all disciplines.